Young survives: Bulldog newcomers lead season-opening victory

Coach Ben Howland has made it known in the months leading up to the season that there will be freshmen loading up on minutes this season.

In game one of his second year in Starkville, he relied heavily on the group of six newcomers.

With Quinndary Weatherspoon on the bench with cramps in the final minute, the Bulldogs’ young team found a way to win and the start the year 1-0 with a 78-74 victory over Norfolk State.

