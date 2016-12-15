Young players emerge for Bulldogs in football
JOEL COLEMAN
Thursday, December 15, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Nick Fitzgerald has arguably become the face of Mississippi State football after his first season as a starting quarterback.
Despite Fitzgerald leading the Southeastern Conference in total yardage in 2016, his face is still one that some don’t recognize just yet.
“There’s sometimes I walk on campus and nobody notices me and I go about my business,” Fitzgerald said.
