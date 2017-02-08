Wynn qualifies for Ward 2 re-election bid
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS
Ward 2 Alderman Lisa Wynn on Wednesday officially qualified to run for re-election.
Wynn - a Democrat - filed the necessary paperwork with the city clerk’s office to make her re-election bid and will run against former Alderman Sandra Sistrunk, who is also running as a Democrat.
No Republicans have qualified for the Ward 2 race as of Wednesday.
Wynn previously defeated Sistrunk in a 2013 runoff election in the Democratic primary for the Ward 2 seat.
The Democratic primary will be held on May 2.
Category: