Wynn: Hotel project would feature steakhouse, retail space

The Starkville Board of Aldermen will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. concerning a new hotel development project within the city limits.

Aldermen plan to consider supporting Cotton Mill Hotel Group, LLC, to move forward on a full service hotel development project with guest amenities.

Ward 2 Alderman Lisa Wynn told the SDN on Monday the new 100-room boutique hotel project, if approved, would also feature retail space and a steakhouse.

She said if the measure is embraced by the city, it would be valued at $21 million. Also, given the developer’s investment and impact on the local economy, she said no tax increment financing (TIFs) will be necessary for the project.

“I’m prepared to raise my hand in support of this economic development measure tomorrow,” she said.

Wynn said the location of the proposed project and other details will be made available following Tuesday’s meeting.

The official agenda for the meeting says aldermen will also consider acknowledging that the sales tax collected from the project will be diverted to the sale tax rebate fund for a period of up to 15 years, or when the aggregate amount of the 30 percent of the approved project costs by the Mississippi Development Authority incurred by developer for the project has been paid out.

Ward 1 Alderman Ben Carver, a Republican, also signed the official agenda.