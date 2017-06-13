Wynn to become lobbyist after close Ward 2 race

Outgoing Ward 2 Alderman Lisa Wynn will not be on the Board of Alderman in the coming term, but she is not giving her up career in politics.

Wynn told the SDN on Tuesday she has accepted a lobbyist position with the Jackson-based Octagon Group - a nonprofit group that lobbies for municipalities, government agencies and businesses in both the public and private sector.

“I look forward to using my municipal knowledge and networking skills in many areas, especially economic development,” Wynn said. “I am grateful for this opportunity to work with Mr. Quincy Mukoro, President, and his team at The Octagon Group.”

The Octagon Group provides full-service government relations and business development and Wynn said her time serving on the Mississippi Municipal League Legislative Committee has prepared her for the new role.

Wynn was elected to her first and only term on the Board of Aldermen in 2013, defeating Ward 2 incumbent Sandra Sistrunk.

Sistrunk returned in 2017 to unseat Wynn and defeat Republican challenger Jesse Carver in the June 6 General Election.

Wynn received 166 votes, while Sistrunk won with 182 votes and Carver finished with 69 votes.

Prior to the announcement of her new position, Wynn told the SDN she planned to take a break from public office following the election.