Work on Adelaide development to begin soon

Live Adelaide LLC will begin breaking ground in the next few weeks on a new housing development on South Montgomery Street.

The neighborhood will be the first of its kind in Starkville and will include family residences and its own post office. Ramsey Partners released a schematic of the development in August. The company designed the neighbor- hood and will oversee the construction. Live Adelaide will begin development within the next few weeks.

The master plan encompasses 486 acres of property down South Montgomery Street, next to the Claiborne at Adelaide, which the partners also participated in designing. In Adelaide, there will be 900 single-family lots, a large amount of open space, landscaping, and will incorporate amenities like private courtyards and balcony spaces.

“We have approved two houses for construction, with two more just be- hind that,” Saunders Ramsey said. “So, we should see dirt moving for four houses in the next couple weeks.”

Ramsey said there are eight lots coming in that are spoken for and purchased, which leaves two lots remaining in phase one.

“This will be the first traditional neighborhood development in Starkville with the new code rewrite,” Ramsey said. “We’re seeing people recognize the benefit of being a walkable, livable community that has a mixture of uses and a lot of outdoor space for children and for doing exercise and things of that nature.”

Neal-Schaeffer and Ramsey Partners did the de- sign of the neighborhood, and Christian forest Land- scape Architecture did the master plan. Mike Thompson Placemaking was the town architect and Dale Partners did the pattern book.

“We just completed the design for the neighborhood post office,” Ramsey said. “It’ll be the first in Starkville that we construct.”

Ramsey said that Adelaide will be a residential environment that will focus on outdoor living, architecture, and walkability. For more information, visit historiclifestyle.com.