Woods to return to South Panola

Two weeks after coach Ricky Woods resigned at Starkville High School to take the job at Eupora, things took a turn for the legendary head man over the last several days.

According to the Batesville-based newspaper The Panolian, Woods is now headed back to the dynasty he helped build at South Panola, pending board approval.

Woods confirmed the news to the Starkville Daily News.

