Woods resigns as SHS football coach

After just two seasons, Ricky Woods has stepped down as the head coach at Starkville High School but will return to a familiar place.

Multiple sources told the Starkville Daily News Wednesday afternoon that Woods will return to Eupora High School, the place where he became a head coach in 1990-94. He moved on to Ackerman in 1995-2000 where he won two Class 2A State championships followed by four state titles at South Panola.

