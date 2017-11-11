Women: Bulldogs top Mountaineers to open season

Victoria Vivians scored 22 points, Roshunda Johnson added 18 and No. 7 Mississippi State beat Virginia 68-53 on Friday night.

Virginia kept things close for a while, tying the game at 18 midway through the second quarter, but Mississippi State methodically pulled away from that point, pushing ahead 33-23 at halftime and 54-37 after the third quarter.

Vivians shot 8 of 15 from the field while Johnson made four 3-pointers. Freshman forward Chloe Bibby added 13 points.

“That felt like an NCAA Tournament game,” MSU head coach Vic Schaefer said. “Virginia is going to have a great year. This was a heck of a game to play for the opener. I have been sick preparing for what all they like to do.

“We had to play a lot of young players a lot of minutes. We leaned on some veteran players (Morgan William, Roshunda Johnson, Victoria Vivians and Jazzmun Holmes). The only reason we won the game is because we defended.”

It was an emotional night for Mississippi State, which raised its national finalist banner to the Humphrey Coliseum rafters during a pregame ceremony. The Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament Final Four for the first time in school history last year and went on to upset No. 1 UConn in the semifinals before losing to South Carolina in the national championship game.

Virginia was led by Dominique Toussaint, who scored 17 points. The Cavaliers had 23 turnovers.

Even though the Bulldogs had their moments of hiccup, Schaefer was pleased with the result.

“We have a long way to go,” Schaefer said. “When we made our run, it was on defense. If it wasn’t for transition, it would have been a long night. The kids played hard (Friday night). The crowd was great. This was a special night for this university.”