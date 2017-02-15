Woman rescued from afternoon fire on Sand Creek Road

The East Oktibbeha Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Sand Creek Road West at 12:16 p.m. for a structure fire.

"When the chief and the fire truck arrived at the trailer, there was an adult female hanging out one of the privacy windows in the bathroom," County Fire Services Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan said. "They grabbed a ladder off of the truck, pulled her out, and the two deputies … caught her."

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation, but did not suffer any other injuries. No other people were injured in the fire.

Bell Schoolhouse Fire Company was also dispatched to the fire.

Emergency crews were able to extinguish and ventilate the building.