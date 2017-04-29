Wolverines pitch way to win over Bearcats

East Webster pitchers Walker Johnson, Carson Gilliland and Dalton Brown had the Baldwyn Bearcats off balance on Friday.

The three hurlers combined for a one-hitter as the Wolverines defeated the Bearcats 3-1 to open the second-round Class 2A playoff series.

Managing his pitchers to accommodate the pitch-count rule, East Webster coach Wes Johnson had to make a change in the middle of a count twice during the game.

"The new pitch count rule adds a different twist to it," Johnson said. "We felt like we had to get Walker out of there with 75 pitches so if we needed him Monday, we'd have him and we had to cut Carson off at 25 so he could throw (today). Brown only threw two (innings) so he'll be ready to start (today), so pitching-wise, we should be in good shape."

Walker Johnson ran into a little bit of trouble in the first inning when he gave up a one-out single to Baldwyn's Braxton Nabors. Nabors went to second base on an error, advanced to third on a fielder's choice, then stole home when Will Roberts got in a rundown between first and second.

After the first frame, Walker Johnson did not give up a hit for the next four innings.

"It was nice when I didn't have the best stuff at first to settle in and get things under control a little bit and have coaches telling us what to do and guiding us along," Walker Johnson said.

Walker Johnson had seven strikeouts and two walks during his 5 2/3-plus innings for East Webster, while Gilliland went 1 1/3 and hit two batters and Brown got the final out.

The Wolverines took a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Darius Bryant had a one-out triple and Miller Hancock was hit by a pitch, then stole second. Luke Wilson drove in Bryant and Hancock when a pop up fell in right field for a single.

Cade Shurden added some needed insurance for East Webster in the sixth inning with a solo home run.

There were six hits total for the Wolverines and Jon Austin Roberts had the only other extra base hit with a fourth-inning double.

"There wasn't a lot of offense (Friday)," coach Johnson said. "I don't know what it was, but you take a win any way you can get it."

East Webster improved its record to 21-8 and looks to close out the series with a victory in Saturday's 2 p.m. start in Baldwyn.