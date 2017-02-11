Wolverines, Eagles split games

Adryanna Bell and Jennah Pate have been the heart and soul of the East Webster Lady Wolverine basketball team for the last two years and Friday represented their senior night in Cumberland.

When the final buzzer sounded, the two had combined for 41 of their team’s 54 points but walked off the floor with a loss. Eupora’s Jabrieya Morton was a force in the post and helped the Lady Eagles to an upset win over their rival 57-54.

Morton’s presence was nevermore known than when she fouled out with 57 seconds left.

She had put up 31 points and had 15 rebounds in the game to that point and taken Eupora’s lead to its largest of the day at 11 points. For the next minute, Bell took over.

The senior guard put up 10 points in a wild 45-second period that cut that 11-point lead down to three. She had a final shot to tie rim out at the buzzer as the Lady Eagles found a way to hold on.

“I did some hard down praying,” Eupora coach Danya Turner chuckled. “We just had to calm down. They were too excited and do exactly what I said.”

Bell finished the game with a full stat sheet once again. She had a game-high 33 points with 14 rebounds finishing with a double-double. She added another seven steals to the list. Pate’s senior night was strong as well before fouling out. The two-sport star had 10 points.

Haley Farley was key in the win for the Lady Eagles as the guard had 14 points in the game hitting four of her five shots from the field.

Morton was downright unstoppable in the post. The 6-6 center created problems on both ends and was strong around the rim going 13-of-18 from the field and 5-of-8 on the line. She also had seven blocked shots in the game.

“We played good," Morton said. "We all hustled and I didn’t have very many fouls in the first or second quarter so that was good. This was a big win. It can help motivate us.”

The two teams were back and forth all night with the Wolverines leading 25-16 after a 10-1 run early in the second quarter. Bell picked up her third foul at the 3:30 mark allowing the Lady Eagles to claw back in it and cut the lead to 27-23 at the break.

Eupora retook the lead in the third quarter on a layup in transition from Farley and were up 37-34 after three quarters.

East Webster never led the rest of the way and Morton began to push that lead out. It got up to 11 points with 1 minute left when Bell get Morton to foul out to start the comeback. Bell scored 10 points over a 45-second span cutting it to three and after two missed free throws dribbled the ball down the court with 8 seconds left and missed a three in the corner.

“We had lots of girls make plays defensively and got her the ball,” Lady Wolverines head coach Michael Seger said. “Adryanna doesn’t care who scores and the other players don’t care who scores. They just do what they can to help the team. If I would have done a better job, maybe we would have won.”

In tournament play next week, the No. 4 Lady Eagles play No. 5 Bruce at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner of that matchup takes on No. 1 East Webster on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Calhoun City.



Boys Game

East Webster 67, Eupora 36



The Eagles had captains Makaylon Bean and Al Dumas out with illnesses on Friday night and the Wolverines took advantage in a dominant performance on senior night for seniors Brennan Tomlinson, John Carpenter and Luke Wilson.

The junior Charlie Brand lit up the scoreboard in the second half and finished with 24 points in the game on 6-of-10 from 3-point range. Carpenter added 10 points of his own.

The Wolverines took an early 17-8 lead and went up double digits early in the second quarter. The game never got back to single digits from there. It was 37-20 at the break and the Wolverines won by 31.

“We’ve played well all three games this week," Seger said. "We’ve shot the ball well, we’ve really shared the ball well and we just wanted to have some opportunities at the rim and we were able to do that.

“To win against Eupora on senior night, I’m really proud of them. I appreciate their commitment since I’ve been here.”

The Eagles had a big night from Kaylend Coffey, who had to carry the load for the guards. He finished with 20 points to lead the way for Eupora (9-10, 4-3)

East Webster (18-8, 4-5) finished with a winning record for the first time since 2008.

At the Region 4 tournament on Tuesday, the No. 4 Wolverines take on No. 5 Bruce at 8:30 p.m. in Calhoun City. No. 3 Eupora plays No. 6 Winona at 5:30.