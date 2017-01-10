Wilson steps down at East Webster

Doug Wilson couldn’t write a better story for himself than what he’s actually encountered as a young man growing up in Cumberland, .

The East Webster head coach played football in Cumberland and has spent his last 17 years at the school in some capacity. After 12 years as a coach, including the last six as the head man and athletic director, Wilson and the school announced on Monday afternoon that he will hang up the whistle.

Though Wilson will step down as athletic director and football coach of the Wolverines, he plans to teach, at least, for the next six years.

For more on Wilson, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.