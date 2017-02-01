Willie Gay chooses Mississippi State

There was high drama in the Starkville High School auditorium on Wednesday morning as those in attendance eagerly awaited the decision of Yellowjacket Willie Gay of where he will attend college to play football.

The decision apparently came down to Southeastern Conference Western Division programs Mississippi State and LSU.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Gay put on the hat and revealed the gloves of Mississippi State.

Gay's announcement set off a huge celebration at SHS that he was going to remain home and play for the Bulldogs.

