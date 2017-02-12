William, Bulldogs play rival Rebels in Oxford

Morgan William grew up in the heart of one of the hottest rivalries in the country.

With her being from Birmingham, Alabama and Auburn trumped everything else in the sports world in the mind of William.

William probably knew the basics of the Mississippi State and Ole Miss rivalry, but she would soon learn much more.

It came quickly, in fact.

When MSU went to Oxford in 2015, William was a meek freshman. Head coach Vic Schaefer had confidence in his 5-5 point guard, but the respect from other teams wasn’t there just yet.

Not until she dribbled down the floor of Tad Smith Coliseum and nailed a 15-footer to send the Bulldogs home a winner. From that point on, she was fully bought in to the rivalry.

“People remind me every time we play them,” William said of the shot. “I don’t want it to be a close game. I want to beat them by 20.”

The 64-62 victory off of William’s shot was the second win in a row in the series that began the current six-game winning streak. While the Bulldogs have begun to take over the rivalry of late with 11 wins in the last 13 games, there’s been a bounce or two here or there that could have swung things a different way.

Simply put, Ole Miss and MSU’s women’s basketball rivalry has intensified under Schaefer and Rebel coach Matt Insell. Both understand just how important the games are for many around the state.

“It’s a game that means a lot to a lot of people," Schaefer said. "To us, it’s the next one on the schedule. You don’t typically have to get anybody’s attention for this one. It’s on the road, it’s a Southeastern Conference game. We’ve got to be ready to go over and play well.”

Schaefer has changed the culture in Starkville in a hurry. There was a time where an MSU win over Ole Miss was a pipe dream. In fact, the Rebels owned the first half of the rivalry as they won the first 17 games from 1975-1979. By the time 1997 came around, Ole Miss led the series 50-1.

Now, the gap has closed a bit with MSU holding a 29-13 record since 1998. William has been a part of it long enough to know how important a game it is.

“The Mississippi State fans come to Oxford and are like, ‘Morgan just go out there and demolish them,'" William said. “It’s a really big deal.”

The Rebels continue to improve each year under Insell and are off to a 15-9 start this season with a 4-7 record in conference play. Slowly but surely, they are climbing back up in the SEC. Their first game this season against the Bulldogs saw MSU lose a lead of over 20 points before holding off a late rally for a 73-62 victory.

That’s what William and her teammates are looking to prevent on Sunday when the two meet again. This time, it’s on Ole Miss’ home turf and confidence will be high for the Rebels. No. 3 MSU (24-1, 10-1) will be on high alert for an upset.

“They never stop fighting,” William said. “The coach boosts their head up each time they play us. We know that they can play with us so we’ve just got to keep punching. We were at home and got to a big lead and relaxed. We need to close out games.”

The good news for the Bulldogs is when they travel into enemy territory, they’ll have backup. Schaefer has a dedicated following of MSU fans, some of which have put aside their previous resistance to visit Oxford to instead support the team.

The Bulldogs anticipate as many as four buses full of fans will make the trip today for the 3 p.m. tip. While many will be watching on SEC Network, there could be as many as 1,500 maroon-clad fans in The Pavilion seats.

That’s something that never would have been thought of even just four years ago.

“I just think it’s our kids and the confidence our fans have in our kids,” Schaefer said. “We’ve traveled well to a lot of places. When you talk about building a program, part of it is your fan base and how you travel. I’m proud that they believe in our kids and have confidence in our kids.”

Along with the SEC Network, fans that don't make the trip to Oxford can listen to the action on WKBB-FM 100.9.

