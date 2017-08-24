Whitetail Unlimited Banquet back again

Starkville area wildlife participants have a chance to enjoy some good food, win some prizes and donate for a good cause on Saturday evening.

The Starkville Area Whitetails Unlimited Banquet is back for another year and encouraging those around the area to come out and enjoy a night of fun and charity with 50 percent of the proceeds from the event go to the Catch-A-Dream Foundation as well as the Starkville High School archery team.

At the event, there will be a silent and live auction, raffle drawings and a meal provided.

The event takes place at 4 p.m. on Saturday with a meal at 5:30 p.m at The Storehouse on Station Road.

Along with the SHS archery team benefiting from the event, banquet-goers also get a chance to help out Catch-A-Dream, which is an organization built around helping kids fulfill lifelong opportunities in hunting and fishing.

Whitetails Unlimited director Brian Kittrell believes the event could go a long way in making a dream come true for many of those children.

“We’re hoping to really help them out," Kittrell said. "Both of the programs are really great organizations. Catch-A-Dream takes kids hunting and fishing everywhere in North America and Whitetail has donated over half a million dollars in the last two years to them.

“We feel this is an important event for our community to come together and help these programs out.”

There will be opportunities for patrons to become a sponsor on Saturday including giving $200 to the organization that will give sponsors two tickets to the benefit with a membership to the club, a WTU Mammoth Rover tumbler and decal, a gun drawing entry and recognition at the event.

Kittrell is expecting anywhere from 150-200 people in attendance and for those who have not yet bought a ticket, they’re available for $40 as a single ticket with membership included and $25 for a spouse or a child.

For more information, contact Kittrell at 601-613-6829.