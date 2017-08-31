What to know as Harvey dumps rain on Oktibbeha County

Many parts of the state are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms, as remnants of Hurricane Harvey makes its way to Mississippi.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson reports Oktibbeha County will receive showers with the possibility of thunderstorms, wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Rainfall is expected to be between a quarter and half of an inch.

Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Director Kristen Campanella said when there are periods of torrential rainfall, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office completes road checks of the problem areas and notify the office of any concerns.

In the event road closures are necessary, emergency officials would contact the road manager or the road department foreman of the specific district.

“We would then share that through social media and on Code Red for residents in those areas,” Campanella said.

Campanella said most of the residents that live on these roadways or travel these roadways often, are familiar with these being problem flooding areas.

Below is a list of roadways EMA often receives reports of being flooded after accumulated rainfall:

• Highway 182/North Jackson Street

• Spring Street/ Highway 12

• Hickory Grove Road - closer to Artesia Road

• Hickory Grove Road near Highway 182

• Sun Creek Road

• Curtis Chapel Road - gravel section

• Brown Road close to Thompson Road

• Sessions/Curtis Chapel Road

• Moor High Road/Robinson Road