What to know for General Election Tuesday

The June 6 General Election is Tuesday and voter turnout is on the minds of every name on the ballot.

As a way to educate voters and at the request of numerous readers, the SDN has constructed a list of a few things to be aware of on Tuesday.

WHO’S ON THE BALLOT?

State law requires all voting precincts remain open on election day, even if the races on the ballot have been decided. For example, voters in Ward 5 will only be able to vote for Democrat Patrick Miller, who won the primary and has no Republican challenger. Ward 5 voters will also see Democrat Lynn Spruill’s name on the ballot for mayor. Spruill was certified the winner of the Democratic Mayoral Primary and has no Republican challenger.

Republican Ward 3 Alderman David Little ran unopposed, as did Ward 6 Alderman and Vice Mayor Roy A’. Perkins. However, both incumbents will appear on the ballot Tuesday.

The Ward 1 Alderman race will see Republican incumbent Ben Carver face off against Democrat Christine Williams.

In Ward 4, Democratic incumbent Jason Walker will take on Republican Pete Ledlow for the alderman seat.

Democratic Ward 7 incumbent Henry N. Vaughn, Sr. will be challenged by Republican Roben Dawkins on Tuesday.

WHAT TO BRING

Those participating in the municipal elections will be required to provide photo identification at their polling place, including a driver’s license, a photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi, a U.S. passport, a government employee ID card, a firearms license, a student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community junior college, a U.S. military ID, a tribal photo ID, a Mississippi Voter Identification Card.

WHERE TO VOTE

Starkville has six polling locations that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ward 1: The National Guard Armory - Highway 12 West at Industrial Park Road

Ward 2: The Starkville Sportsplex - 405 Lynn Ln.

Ward 3: The Starkville Sportsplex - 405 Lynn Ln.

Ward 4: Needmore Center - 610 East Gillispie St.

Ward 5: Fire Station - 3 102 W. Garrard Rd.

Ward 6: Fellowship Hall of Mt. Peiler Church - 840 Hwy 389

Ward 7: County Courthouse Annex - West Main St.