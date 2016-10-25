Wetherbee chosen interim MSU athletic director

Scott Wetherbee has been named Mississippi State University’s interim director of athletics, MSU President Mark E. Keenum announced today.

“As the MSU athletics director search continues as previously outlined, I think it’s important that we have steady, experienced leadership,” said Keenum. “With his background and institutional knowledge, Scott Wetherbee offers us that skill set. I deeply appreciate Scott’s willingness to serve the university in this important role during the search process.”

Wetherbee is MSU’s current senior associate director of athletics for external affairs. He joined MSU’s staff after serving as East Carolina University’s assistant athletic director for marketing and ticket operations. He joined ECU in 2003 after stints at Fresno State (1999-2002) and San Diego State, where he was assistant AD for ticket operations.