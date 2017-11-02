Webster County teams hit road for football playoffs

A case is there to be made for Philadelphia being the state’s top Class 2A team heading into the playoffs despite finishing second in its own division.

That’s the uphill climb that the Eupora Eagles have to face Friday night when they travel to Neshoba County to take on Teddy Dyess’ 10-1 Tornadoes. Weathering the storm is nothing new for this bunch from Eupora, however.

The Eagles have already played the No. 4 in Class 2A, Region 4 earlier this year when Newton handed them one of their three losses. They lost to the Class 2A, Region 2 champions in Winona and the defending state champions of Calhoun City, but they also hold a win over a top five Class 3A team in Charleston.

Having just come down from 3A this season, Philadelphia has the talent to be competing in a higher classification right now. Eupora head coach Stephen Edwards believes that his team will be ready.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt our kids are ready for the challenge," Edwards said. "They know what’s ahead of them. We’ve been battle-tested this year. Every team that we’ve played made the playoffs except one and that was Leflore County who beat two division champs.”

The Tornadoes enter the game as the No. 2 seed in their division, but they’re 10-1 and hold a victory over the division champs in Scott Central to finish out the regular season. Lake gave Philly its only loss of the season.

Eupora saw a similar situation in Region 2 this year with Winona taking down Calhoun City for the division title, but the case can also be made for the Wildcats that they’re the top team in 2A. It all sets up for a fun first weekend of playoff action between these two divisions headlined by this meeting for a Eagle team that’s completely capable of being a spoiler and contending for a title this year.



East Webster at Scott Central



It was pick your poison for the two Webster County schools when Philadelphia and Scott Central played for the title last week.

Though Scott Central lost the game, a three-way tie gave the Rebels the upper hand and had them pitted to face off with the Wolverines in round one. The way both Edwards and East Webster coach Ron Price look at it, either one would be on the road against a state title contender.

Price and his team is happy to have a chance to be in the playoffs after clinching on the final game of the season, but now it's putting “just happy” to the side. The Wolverines want to win and move on to round two.

“They’re a really good football team,” Price said of Scott Central. “This is the third phase of the season and going into the game (tonight) everyone is undefeated. You only have to beat them one time and our kids were excited about getting a second chance after losing some really tough region games. Just hope the ball bounces our way for once this year.”

The Rebels started the year 10-0 before losing last week to Philadelphia and Jim Nowell’s team has dominated most of its opponents all year by a combined score of 547-105.

It won’t be easy for the Wolverines, but they’re willing to take their chances with senior quarterback Charlie Brand and a group that will fight for four quarters.



Independence at Choctaw County



Not many would have projected where the Chargers are right now after they went into their bye week earlier this year at 3-2 and coming off a loss to Eupora. Now, here the Eagles are at 8-2 with home field advantage and an undefeated Class 3A, Region 4.

Choctaw County has seemingly improved every week on both sides of the football, but especially offensively where it averaged 48.5 points per game in the final four games of district play.

The Independence Wildcats slipped into the playoffs with a 3-3 record in Region 2 but enter with a 5-6 record overall. Amerious Brown enters the game lacking just 48 yards to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing this year and is averaging 11.2 yards per rush with 12 touchdowns.

Austin Telano has performed well at quarterback with over 1,000 total yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Chargers are closing in on 3,000 yards rushing as a team with 2,982 yards to date as a group in the Wing-T offense.



Leake County at French Camp Academy



What a stretch run it has been from French Camp, which will be the No. 2 seed in Class A, Region 3 when playoffs begin next week.

The Panthers are hoping to close out the season 7-1 in division play Friday night, but already own the tiebreaker for second place over Noxapater after beating the Tigers earlier this season to spark a five-game winning streak.

Of course, all roads will lead back through Nanih Waiya, which looks to be the team to beat in the North, but French Camp feels much better about itself since meeting up with the Warriors early in district play.

Much of that has to do with the offense that the Panthers have put together with quarterback Holman Edwards and all-purpose player Kendall Coleman. The two have combined for 2,386 yards of total offense and 29 touchdowns. Coleman and Edwards are going to be tough for opposing defenses to stop and Nathan Wright still gets both of those players returning next season.

Next season is next season, though. The Panthers have much to accomplish this year and can continue to roll to the playoffs with a win tonight against the Gators.