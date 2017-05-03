Webster County baseball teams face difficult tests

East Webster and Eupora have put together two great seasons on the baseball diamond representing Webster County and are right in the hunt for the Class 2A North State championship next week.

While both teams are set up for a collision course if it were to advance to that point, the Wolverines and Eagles have their hands full before that could happen.

East Webster (22-8) welcomes in Ingomar (19-8) starting tonight at 6 p.m. in Cumberland while Eupora is set for a series with defending 2A champs East Union starting tonight as well.

For the Wolverines, the road begins to get tougher to get back to Pearl to play for it all. Ingomar is a battle-tested opponent that came in second for Region 1 with the first place Urchins of East Union taking home first.

After beating Calhoun City in a three-game series, East Webster head coach Wes Johnson knows that this team is for real.

“They have the Dandy Dozen player Kelton Hall leading off for them and he’s a really good player and a really good pitcher,” Johnson said. “They’re going to be a test for us. We’re going to have to play very well to win.”

Hall is only a junior, but he put together a fantastic season that led to him being chosen the Player of the Year in Region 1. At the plate, he’s been incredibly productive with a .467 batting average knocking in 29 runs and smashing seven home runs this year with two doubles. He’s also done it on the mound with a 5-2 record and a 1.28 earned run average striking out 39 batters in 43.2 innings.

Johnson feels confident in his arms facing Hall, however. Carson Gilliland (5-2, 1.18 ERA), Walker Johnson (6-1, 0.59), Cody Boland (2-3, 5.00) and Dalton Brown (4-1, 1.59) all will be ready for the challenge.

“You can’t let him beat you,” Johnson said of Hall. “He’s going to get his hits, but when the game is on the line, we’re not going to let him beat us. You can’t pitch around him every time. You’ve got to give him your best pitch and just take care of everybody else.”

The series starts Thursday night at 6 p.m. with game two taking place on the road at 6 p.m. on Friday. If necessary, game three will be back in Cumberland on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Across the county, another Region 2 team is going to be trouble.

East Union (20-6) has continued its excellence on the field and is the team to beat in 2A this season as the young team is playing on a different level than opponents. Sophomore Cade Bell is batting an incredible .500 this season with four home runs and they have another .417 from fellow sophomore Joel Wilkinson. Between those two sluggers is 31 doubles making for a tough matchup for Eupora.

Most importantly for the Urchins, they’re playing their best baseball at the right time with 10-straight wins this year.

Eupora (20-4) counters with a hot team itself. The Eagles are winners of seven-straight and have found their offense at the right time as they’ve batted strong all throughout the lineup.

Leadoff hitter Al Dumas is batting .536 this year and is fresh off his first home run of the season last week against Mantachie. Additionally, Claude Herard is .453 with eight doubles, one triple and a home run. On the mound, Eupora boasts one of the top pitchers in 2A as Tanner Knight has an ERA sitting at 0.89 with 84 strikeouts.

The Eagles start their series on the road Thursday night as they go to East Union for a 6 p.m. first pitch. They’ll be back at home for game two on Friday.