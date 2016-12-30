Weatherspoon leads Bulldogs to win

With a little bit of ‘D’ and a whole lot of ‘Q,' Mississippi State ended non-conference play with a bang on Thursday night at Humphrey Coliseum.

MSU’s defense limited the University of Missouri-Kansas City to a 28.3 field goal percentage and Quinndary Weatherspoon had yet another fantastic game, leading all scorers with 25 points, as the Bulldogs easily defeated the Kangaroos 77-54.

“That was our best defensive effort that I can really remember in a while,” MSU head coach Ben Howland said. “I thought we really did a good job there. We’re getting better.”

For more on the Bulldogs, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.