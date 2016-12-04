Weatherspoon, Bulldogs look for third-straight win

With Quinndary Weatherspoon back rocking, the Mississippi State Bulldogs will try to keep rolling.

MSU (5-2) hosts Georgia State (4-2) Sunday at 4 p.m. looking for a third-consecutive win. Now that Weatherspoon has returned from what was, just two weeks ago, thought to be a season-ending wrist injury, the Bulldogs have a ton of confidence going into today’s game.

“With (Weatherspoon) on the court, we all just come together and play,” MSU freshman guard Mario Kegler said.

For more on the Bulldogs, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.