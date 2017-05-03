Ward 1 GOP Primary to be decided Wednesday

One vote proved the difference in the Republican Primary for Starkville Board of Aldermen Ward 1 Tuesday night, and one vote could make the difference on Wednesday.

Ward 1 incumbent Ben Carver lost 104-103 to Republican challenger and MSU Extension instructor Jason Camp in the Republican Primary on Tuesday.

Election commissioners will tally affidavits at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. If the affidavits are challenged, it will go to the Oktibbeha County Republican Party Executive Committee to be decided.

Carver said the outcome seems to be decided already, but that he has enjoyed the last eight years on the Board.

“Win, lose or draw, I’ve enjoyed everything we’ve done for the city,” Carver said.

Carver said during his two terms on the Board, the city saw $392 million in permitted growth, which will set the stage for whoever occupies city hall in the next term.

“This is going to be the catalyst for growth in Starkville,” Carver said. “Regardless of who takes the helm … this town is going to grow.”

Camp said the razor-thin margin separating the two Republicans underscores the importance of voting at the local level.

“I am looking forward to Wednesday morning and learning the outcome of this election,” Camp said.

If affidavits confirm Camp on Wednesday morning as the winner, the 29-year-old will face Democrat Christine Williams in the June 6 General Election.

Carver, 36, has served two terms on the Board going into the Republican Primary.

Camp, 29, is originally from Banner, Mississippi in Calhoun County and graduated from Mississippi State University with a Master’s of Public Policy in 2013.

Camp thanked family and friends for their support during his time on the campaign trail.

“I have had the chance to meet so many people in Ward 1 and I thank them for inviting me into their homes and talking to me over the last four months,” Camp said.

Williams is a 44-year-old Ph.D student and teaching assistant at Mississippi State University.

Amid the looming uncertainty on Primary Day, Williams said she is anxious to find out who her challenger is.

“For me, knowing I didn’t have a primary opponent was nice, but I’m very anxious to find out who I am going up against in the General Election,” Williams said. “While I certainly have a preference for who I run against, I can only imagine how nerve-racking it is for the two Republicans.”