Ward 1 GOP, mayoral runoffs slated for tomorrow

The runoffs for two different municipal races will be held tomorrow, with one deciding who will be next to hold Starkville’s highest office.

Tuesday will feature runoffs for the Ward 1 GOP Primary for Alderman, along with the runoff in the mayoral Democratic Primary.

The Ward1 GOP race has been a contentious one, with incumbent Ben Carver looking to defeat political newcomer Jason Camp. The race was originally determined to be a victory for Camp, beating Carver by one vote in a race that saw only a little over 200 voters cast ballots.

Carver then contested the results, claiming affidavit ballots were cast by his supporters that - once unsealed - would give him the victory. Election officials unsealed the ballots and awarded Carver the victory. Later that week, the Republican Executive Committee would overturn the results and call for a runoff to decide the winner.

The mayoral primary will see property owner Lynn Spruill face off against attorney Johnny Moore.

Spruill finished atop the three-candidate primary with 47 percent of the vote, while Moore finished with 45 and challenger Damion Poe pulling in 7 percent. Poe would go on to throw his support behind Spruill.

No Republicans qualified to enter the mayor’s race, meaning Tuesday will decide the winner.

Those who voted in the Ward 1 GOP Primary will not be able to vote in the Democratic Primary for mayor.

With low voter turnout reported across the state, weather could make the difference in races decided by only a handful of votes. The National Weather Service office in Jackson predicts a sunny Tuesday, with a high around 88 degrees.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Voters may go to the following locations to cast their votes:

Ward 1: The National Guard Armory Highway 12 West at Industrial Road

Ward 2: The Starkville Sportsplex 405 Lynn Ln.

Ward 3: The Starkville Sportsplex 405 Lynn Ln.

Ward 4: Needmore Center 610 East Gillispie St.

Ward 5: Fire Station 3 102 W. Garrard Rd.

Ward 6: Fellowship Hall of Mt. Peiler Church 840 Highway 389

Ward 7: County Courthouse Annex West Main Street