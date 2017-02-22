Waller to replace longtime Mississippi Economic Council CEO

The Mississippi Economic Council on Wednesday named Scott Waller interim president and CEO, effective May 1.

Waller will replace longtime CEO Blake Wilson, who will officially step down on June 16 after 19 years in the position.

Waller is a native of Shubuta and is in his 11th year on staff at MEC, serving most recently as executive vice president and COO. Prior to his service with MEC, Waller worked in journalism for two decades, working as the business editor of The Clarion-Ledger and as the owner and publisher of the Madison County Journal.

“I am excited about the future of MEC, and I am honored to have an opportunity to play a role in helping shape it,” said Waller. “MEC is a vibrant organization that is squarely focused on the future but mindful of the vision established by our founders: the ‘voice of business,’ rooted in research, focused on policy rather than political endorsement and funded through our membership. I am looking forward to contributing to this legacy and to working with the thousands of volunteers who contribute so much to the future of our state.”

Based in Jackson, MEC was first chartered in 1949 and has more than 11,000 members from 1,100 member firms throughout the state.