Wallace remembered as a mentor, community leader

Jack Wallace, a man who pushed for economic growth and the development of Starkville and Oktibbeha County, passed away at his home on Tuesday at the age of 75 after devoting more than half a century to bettering the community he loved so much.

Wallace was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority (OCEDA). He had a role in developing the Thad Cochran Research Center on the Mississippi State University campus and in creating the Greater Starkville Development Partnership that helps promote local businesses.

GSDP CEO Scott Maynard, who knew Wallace most of his life, said Wallace's passing is a great loss for the community.

"He was a great mentor and just so knowledgeable in the area of economic development," Maynard said. "It was always a privilege just to sit down and pick his brain for thoughts and ideas, especially as I started this new role."

GSDP Chairman and Mississippi president for Cadence Bank Jerry Toney said Wallace served the GSDP and the Chamber for over 30 years in various capacities, most recently as the president of OCEDA.

"Jack believed in all that this community could be, and dedicated himself daily to making Starkville a better place to live, work and play," Toney said. "To say that he will be missed is an understatement and does not do justice to how we are all feeling right now."

Wallace also had a passion for people who served in the military. He was the state chairman of the Mississippi Committee of the Employer Support of the Guard Reserve (ESGR), an office of the Department of Defense that leads cooperation and understanding between local employers and National Guard and Reserve employees.

Wallace was also the 2016 recipient of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership's Military Award.

GSDP Board Chair Michelle Amos said Wallace was one of the finest men she knew.

"He was a man of strong faith, and his love of his family and his country was evident in everything that he did," Amos said. "Our community benefited more than any of us realize from his dedication to making it a better place to call home."

Welch Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements and visitation has been scheduled for Friday at First Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral service will start at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning in the church sanctuary.