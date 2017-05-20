Walks doom State in Friday loss to LSU

Mississippi State hoped to be playing for a share of the Southeastern Conference Western Division championship Saturday.

All the Bulldogs had to do was defeat LSU on Friday. Yet MSU’s inability to throw strikes essentially walked the Tigers straight to the outright title.

LSU clinched the SEC West courtesy of an 11-5 win over State at Dudy Noble Field. MSU pitchers combined to walk 11 Tigers over the course of the game. The Bulldogs (34-21, 17-12) also hit a pair of LSU hitters.

“If you’re going to beat LSU with the players they have in that dugout, you have to make them stand in the box and beat you,” MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro said. “We didn’t do that. We walked too many. We hit too many. We didn’t play the type of ballgame you have to play to beat that type of opponent.”

MSU’s loss means the Bulldogs will only be playing Saturday for seeding in next week’s SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs need to win and Arkansas needs to lose to Texas A&M in order for MSU to claim the No. 4 seed and first-round bye in the tournament.

State found itself in such a situation in large part because its pitching staff couldn’t find the strike zone consistently on Friday. Nine of LSU’s 11 runs that scored either reached base via a walk or hit by pitch, or scored as a result of a walk or wild pitch. The Tigers (38-18, 20-9) scored their other two runs courtesy of a Michael Papierski RBI single that drove in Josh Smith after Smith doubled, and a Papierski solo home run.

MSU pitching’s inability to put the baseball over the plate harmed the Bulldogs early and often. Starting pitcher Denver McQuary began the ballgame by loading the bases full of Tigers courtesy of two walks and a hit batsman. All three runners came around to score in the frame.

“One or two calls to the first batter kind of frustrated me,” McQuary said. “At that moment, I pushed myself more and more and that’s not how you need to do it. I just sped up.”

The walks resurfaced for MSU’s pitching staff later. Before then, Mississippi State battled back. Jake Mangum had an RBI single in the first to get the Bulldogs back to within two runs, then, after LSU went up 4-1 in the top of the fifth, the Bulldogs tied the game in the home half on an RBI single from Brent Rooker and two-run base hit from Hunter Stovall.

The tie score didn’t last long. McQuary was pulled from the game with two outs in the sixth inning. From there, MSU’s bullpen found trouble.

“We have a bullpen full of guys that need to do a better job,” Cannizaro said. “Walks killed us. Inability to throw it over the plate and locate the fastball, those are the things that killed us.”

Trey Jolly, then Trysten Barlow entered and faced a total of five batters. One Tiger got a hit. Four walked. Barlow walked all three batters he faced. All three walks pushed in LSU runs. By the time the inning was over, the Tigers led 8-4.

MSU got one run back in the bottom of the sixth when Elijah MacNamee led off with a walk before eventually coming around to score on a wild pitch, but LSU put the game away with another big rally aided by Bulldog control issues in the seventh.

Papierski hit his homer with one out off of Jacob Barton. Barton then hit Zach Watson, who later scored on a sacrifice fly from Antoine Duplantis. LSU scored its final run when a wild pitch plated Kramer Robertson, who had reached earlier with a single.

MSU had little answer the rest of the way, mustering just a pair of singles over the final three innings before suffering defeat. The Bulldogs now can only hope the loss doesn’t have a lingering effect in Saturday’s series finale when Cole Gordon takes the mound for MSU in a 3:30 p.m. contest.

Cannizaro doesn’t think his team’s spirits are dampened.

“Two days aren’t going to ruin what we’ve done this year,” Cannizaro said. “Did we get our butts whipped (Friday)? Yes. That wasn’t a good night, but we’ll be ready to go (today). We’ll show up ready to play and make LSU play great to beat us.”