Wal-Mart TIF discussion pushed back to Nov. 15

Starkville aldermen will vote again on providing tax rebates for the planned Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market grocery store in northeast Starkville on Nov. 15.

The board had originally planned to discuss the item at the Nov. 1 meeting, but the issue was pushed back after Wal-Mart representatives asked to temporarily postpone the second vote.

On Oct. 4, aldermen denied creating a tax increment financing district for the store to build a connecting intersection and traffic signal to Highway 12. The previous agreement failed by a vote of 3 to 4, with Ward 3 Alderman David Little, Ward 4 Jason Walker, Ward 6 Alderman Roy A. Perkins and Ward 7 Alderman Henry Vaughn against the plan.

The revised TIF plan calls on the city to provide 50 percent of ad valorem property tax revenues and 100 percent of generated sales tax revenues in the proposed district on Highway 12 East. The pledges would secure $1.35 million in TIF funds over 15 years.

