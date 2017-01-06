Wake-up calls: MSU's Peters adjusts to college basketball life

It was the evening of Nov. 28 when a Mississippi State basketball manager went to the dorm room of Lamar Peters to check on MSU’s freshman guard.

Peters was found sound asleep.

Ordinarily, a late afternoon nap for a college student would be a normal, perhaps even expected, occurrence. Peters’ snooze presented a big problem though. The Bulldogs were playing Northwestern State at Humphrey Coliseum in 50 minutes.

“It was just getting used to the college life,” Peters said earlier this week, looking back at the incident. “There is no excuse for oversleeping. When you’ve got somewhere to be, you’ve got to be there and be there on time. You should really be there early.”

