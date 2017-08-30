Volunteer Starkville to host Mentoring Matters program

Volunteer Starkville is hosting a free program for people in the community who wish to become mentors or wish to improve their mentoring skills on Thursday.

The Mentoring Matters program will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the conference room on the third floor of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, and dinner will be provided.

The program covers a variety of subjects mentors may face while working with children in the community, from how to become a mentor to building a relationship with mentees.

AmeriCorps VISTA Kauthar Gaber is organizing the event for Volunteer Starkville and said new subjects have been added to stay contemporary with current problems.

"We added a bullying component into it that is really important, especially since it is such a constant in a lot of kids' lives," Gaber said. "If we never address it then it never gets fixed, so we're taking that first step to acknowledge it and put it out there to hopefully end it."

Topics set to be discussed during the mentor training include:

- The need for mentors in the community.

- Describing what the role of a mentor is.

- Why the youth need mentors.

- The challenges of mentoring.

- The benefits of mentorship.

- 10 principles of effective mentoring

- The importance of establishing trust and a relationship with your mentee.

- Bullying awareness and how to take action.

There are currently 19 people signed up for the program, and anyone who wishes to register may email kauthar@volunteerstarkville.org.

"I'm hoping that once we get people through this training, it really encourages them to give back to organizations and programs around town," Volunteer Starkville Executive Director Daphne Knox said.

Starkville has many mentoring opportunities for residents and students, including at the Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle, Ms. Smith's Educational Services and various other mentorship or tutoring programs hosted by local churches and organizations throughout the community.

Mississippi State University Assistant Director of Student Leadership and Community Engagement Meggan Franks is one of the speakers for the program. Franks teaches mentoring classes on MSU campus and interacts with student volunteers who mentor through the Maroon Volunteer Center.

"Mentoring is very different than your every day community service project," Franks said. "With mentoring there is this relationship component, so you really need to understand your role as a mentor, what's expected of you and what this relationship is going to look like."

Other speakers for the program include MSU sociology professor David May, Mississippi University for Women Community Wellness Director Santee Johnson and certified life coach Candace Williams.