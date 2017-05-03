Vols take youth, experience to AAA State track meet

Lillie Alpe may be just an eighth grade, but she has been reached new heights for the Starkville Academy track team.

With the ability to clear 5-feet in the high jump for the Volunteers, track coach Sam Wright expects her to perform well at the AAA State meet on Friday at Jackson Prep.

“Lillie on verge of doing something special as an eighth grader in high jump,” Wright said “She cleared 5-foot at JA (Jackson Academy) and that says a lot for her mentality and work ethic.”

Alpe admits she may be nervous on a state championship stage, but will rely on her support group once again for help.

Being able to compete with varsity since the District 2 meet at Winston Academy will also benefit Alpe.

“Having my teammates encourage me, I feel comfortable,” Alpe said.

Alpe and the other Starkville Academy underclassmen will look to seniors Dalton Dempsey and Shelton Spivey for their leadership.

Wright said it has been his pleasure to have Dempsey and Spivey on his team.

“I just want them to go out on top,” Wright said “Personally, I think that they will because that’s how much faith I’ve had in them the last four years they’ve run for me.”

Spivey will compete in the 100 and 300 hurdles on Saturday.

Hurdles presents a unique challenge for Spivey.

“You have to work on your technique for sure,” Spivey said. “You have to make sure your technique is really good or you won’t jump it right. You can’t be too stressed or worried and let it get in your head. You just do what you can do.”

Spivey said her main competition will come from Bayou Academy and said she will really have “to push myself in order to get state.”

Dempsey is bouncing back from a hamstring injury a couple of weeks ago to run the 400-meter dash at State.

He has improved enough to believe it a good run in the 400.

“It’s getting much better,” Dempsey said “I ran a pretty good time last week and I think my leg is going to be better. I feel pretty confident I can win it.”

The Vols will be represented in the distance events by A.J. Willard in the 3200-meter run and the 1600-meter run on the boys side and Jordan Crowley in the 3200-meter run on the girls side.

As a sophomore, Williard said he was also nervous, like Alpe, but the experience of making state has been good for him.

Wright feels Willard also has potential for “really something special in the distance that Starkville Academy has not seen in years.”

Crowley has broken 13 minutes in the 3200-meter run and has progressed well over the last two years for the Vols.

“She’s done wonders the last two years I’ve moved her up to varsity as an eighth grader,” Wright said.

With distance events being all about endurance, Crowley said it takes more than just showing up to be successful.

“You have to work all season and stick to it,” Crowley said “You can’t miss a day because if you do, you get out of shape.”

Wright knows he is taking five strong athletes to the state meet. He said the love they have for the sport is evident and that can be used to springboard to better things in the future.

Dempsey will be taking his track talents to Mississippi College next season

“I’m just excited to see what all of these kids can do in their futures,” Wright said “Shelton and Dalton have led the way the last four years with their leadership and it says a lot about those two kids and what they can end up doing.”

Editor's Note: The State qualifiers for the Starkville High School track team will be featured in Friday's Starkville Daily News.