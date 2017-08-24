Vols move forward after big win

One game does not make a season.

That’s why the Starkville Academy Volunteers aren’t going to make too much out of last week’s opening 43-21 victory over Lamar School.

The Vols are definitely proud they were able to beat a very good Raider team coached by veteran Mac Barnes, but they understand it’s time to move on to the next challenge.

“We still don’t know where we measure up because it’s just one game,” Starkville Academy coach Chase Nicholson said. “We’re glad to be back playing again this week and keep going. We are 0-0 this week. It was a big win last week, but we beat Lamar and now we move forward. That’s how we’ve approached it all week.”

The next test for the Vols comes on the road Friday night against a team that also won in week one and that’s the French Camp Panthers. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in western Choctaw County.

For Starkville Academy’s Kyle Faver, he has taken what his coach says about focusing on this week to heart.

“We want to make sure we come out prepared this week, get another win and just hopefully keep winning,” Faver said.

The Vols do want to build off the momentum that the first week provided.

Nicholson was “pleased” with the way his squad performed against Lamar and saw it play “very disciplined.”

“It was not like a typical first game,” Nicholson said. “In the past several years, our first games have been the sloppiest. (The Lamar game) was not a sloppy game. The guys were in good shape. We had a couple of them get a little tired, but not really, which is what we expect. We expect to be in better shape than anybody else. We executed well on both sides of the ball. Everything we wanted to do, we saw happen and that’s a good thing.”

The SA quarterback duo of Noah Methvin and Ben Owens combined for 134 yards passing, while Taylor Arnold added 60 yards on the ground.

Defensively, Faver had six tackles with one assist and three tackles for loss for the Vols. He had a 30-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

“Everything went how it was supposed to,” Faver said. “We played error-free football on offense and did everything good on defense.”

French Camp coach Nathan Wright was impressed with Starkville Academy from what he saw on film.

“It looks like they have improved at every place,” Wright said. “They are always well-coached and I know it will be a real challenge for us.”

This will be the fifth season that the Vols and Panthers will play each other. Nicholson likes the challenge French Camp provided his program over the years.

“We’ve fared well against them, but it has not been easy,” Nicholson said. “At any point, it has never been easy. They are a very good team and coach Wright does a great job with them over there. It will be a physical game and they’ll be tough.”