Vols get revenge on Rebels, advance to AAA title game

Last season, a dejected Starkville Academy team walked off the field at Adams County Christian School in Natchez with a 35-7 loss in the second round of the MAIS AAA playoffs.

That weighed on the players for a full offseason as they vowed to go even further in 2017.

As fate would have it, the Volunteers got to the semifinals on Friday night against that same ACCS team. This time, the tables were turned.

“We haven’t brought it up or talked about it, but it’s always hung over us,” Starkville Academy coach Chase Nicholson said. “We know we were a lot better than we were last year. We didn’t talk about it last week, but you could tell in their body language and their work ethic that we had a chip on our shoulders.”

The Vols blasted the visiting Rebels with their their third-straight shutout and punched their ticket to the AAA State championship game with a 31-0 win at J.E. Logan Field.

Starkville Academy (12-1) used another strong defensive performance to lead the way and have now outscored opponents 102-0 in the playoffs.

“It’s hard to lose when the other team can’t score,” Vols junior defensive lineman Walker Tranum said. “Coach (Brad) Butler sets us up really well and puts us in the right position to make the plays. We take a lot of pride in our defense.”

It was more of the same on the offensive side of the football for SA as well as running back Taylor Arnold continued to rip off big runs. After eclipsing 1,000 yards a couple of weeks ago, he added another 117 yards to that on Friday night on just 14 carries and a touchdown.

Nason Heflin was used heavily down the stretch where he rushed seven times for 28 yards.

Quarterback Ben Owens was 9-of-18 passing for 79 yards and Methvin spelled him with eight carries at signal caller for 30 yards and two scores.

The Vols scored early in the game as on their second possession they drove the ball inside the red zone and faced a third down and short. Taylor Arnold followed his blockers and then bounced it outside racing for the 22-yard score and 7-0 lead.

It was 14-0 in the second quarter after Noah Methvin capped a long drive with a 3-yard score when the play of the game went down. ACCS got down to the SA 3-yard-line when a football was snapped high over the head of the quarterback. Tranum scooped it up and raced 91 yards untouched for a 21-0 lead they held at the half proving to be a huge turning point in the game.

“I just picked it up and saw open field," Tranum said. "I went as fast as I could. I lost my breath about the 10-yard-line and about fell down, but I made it.”

The Vols held that lead going into the fourth quarter and extended the lead with a 27-yard field goal by Tanner McKee making it 24-0.

Methvin put the icing on the cake of the blowout win by carrying the football in for another score late in the fourth and they had their ticket to the state title game.

The stingy defense had playmakers all over the field as Will Miller had 1.5 sacks and SA got sacks from Kyle Faver, Tranum, Campbell Spivey and Zach Barnes.

The win sets the Vols up for yet another rematch, this one coming against a team that beat them just this year. It’s the only team that beat them, in fact, as the state’s No. 1 team Indianola Academy awaits them next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Jackson Academy.

Nicholson said there won’t be any motivational speeches needed. His team will be prepared.

“We’re going to work like we do every week," Nicholson said. "We know what happened last time and we felt like we didn’t give our best punches. We’re not the same team we were week three. They’re still going to be a great Indianola football team, but we’re not going to hand it to them.”