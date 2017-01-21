Vols get key district victory over Leake Academy

Reid Stevens and Raegan Richardson took it upon themselves to help keep the Starkville Academy Volunteers on the winning track against Leake Academy Friday night.

Starkville Academy coach Allsup and his squad may not have started the game in the way they wanted to, but the Vols were able to turn it on and come away with a 59-38 victory in the end.

The Vols improved to 9-7 overall and 3-0 in Class AAA-District 2.

For a recap of that game and the Lady Vols' 67-62 loss to the Lady Rebels, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.