Vols don't back down from senior night challenge

They knew coming in that it was going to be a battle on Monday night, but the Starkville Academy Volunteers don’t back down from any challenges.

The state’s defending Class AAA State champions on the hardwood was Indianola Academy and the Volunteers handed them their only loss a year ago. The Colonels had returned the favor earlier in the year by knocking off SA 61-46 in Indianola, but the Vols were looking for revenge on senior night.

Facing a bigger, stronger and more athletic lineup, Starkville Academy got everything it could out of their seniors Codie Futral and Reid Stevens and the two helped find a way to knock off Indianola Academy to cap their home careers with a 49-46 victory.

