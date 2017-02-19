Vols comes up short in North AAA title game

Less than 30 seconds were remaining when a Hartfield free throw rolled off the rim and the Starkville Academy Volunteers corralled the rebound and went up the court.

Taylor Arnold bounced a pass through the defense to a cutting Carter Roach for a wide open layup that sent the Starkville Academy faithful into a frenzy with the game tied at 54 and under 5 seconds left.

That jubilation was short-lived.

A foul call on the inbounds gave Hartfield two free throws with 2 seconds left and it sunk both of them to take home the blue trophy and the North Half State championship in a 56-54 heartbreaker.

The Vols (17-11) walked off the court with their heads high knowing just how far they had come and how much left there is to play for over the next week.

“I knew that we were going to make another run at it," Starkville Academy basketball coach Bruce Allsup said. "I know what kind of kids and what kind of character we’ve got. It was unfortunate we had the foul call at the end, but we can’t fault our kids.”

The 2016-17 team might not be as deep or as talented as last year’s MAIS 2-AAA championship squad, but it has already accomplished more than that group and are still alive. The Vols finished off their district tournament championship last week at Leake Academy and were a eyelash away from taking home another first place trophy on Saturday night.

“They believe in themselves and they want to win a state championship,” Allsup said. “We still believe we’re going to win that thing next week.”

Shots weren’t often falling for Starkville Academy in the big game as it hit just 36 percent from the field and made just 7-of-29 from 3-point range. Still, they found ways to stay in the game and give themselves a chance.

Reid Stevens finished with a team-high 18 points and had six rebounds while hitting two 3’s in the fourth quarter that helped spark a struggling offense. He was doing what he could to lift his team and give the Vols a chance down the stretch.

After a 10-10 tie in the first quarter, Brady Richardson and Arnold helped give Starkville Academy a push off the bench. The two combined for seven points in the second quarter to take a 19-16 lead with 5 minutes left. Hartfield took all of that momentum away with a 10-0 run to end the quarter and led 26-19 at the half.

The Vols never could take back the game until late. Hartfield had as much as a 12-point lead in the third quarter and were up 40-32 going to the final 8 minutes.

Starkville Academy didn’t quit.

With the team down 10 with under 3 minutes remaining, Allsup called for a timeout. The team came out with five points in a matter of 30 seconds as Codie Futral put back a miss and Richardson hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 52-47 with 1:49 remaining.

“Coach called a timeout and Codie, Carter and I looked at the guys and told them we’ve got to keep chopping," Stevens said. "That’s been our motto all season. We’ve instilled that into the team all season.”

Roach nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cut it to 52-50 and tied the game at 54 before his foul gave Hartfield the deciding points.

The three seniors were again vital in the game as Futral added 12 points and 11 rebounds in the loss and Roach had eight. All three were chosen to the All-Tournament team.

As the players came off the floor, the message they got from fans, coaches and administrators was that bigger things are now ahead at the State Tournament next week at Kirk Academy.

“They don’t give any rings for this tournament, (but) they give them for the next tournament,” Allsup said. “We’ve got to come show up and play.”

The Vols head to Grenada as the No. 2 seed and will play Brookhaven Academy in the first round of the tournament.