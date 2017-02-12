Vols capture back-to-back district titles

A good start to the game enabled the Starkville Academy Volunteers take control and they won the Class AAA, District 2 championship on Saturday night with a 66-51 victory over host school Leake Academy.

It's the second-straight season the SA boys were able to capture the district title.

The Vols, who improved their record to 15-10, jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter and expanded the margin to 35-17 by halftime.

Leake Academy shaved four points off the gap in the second half, but could not get any closer.

Starkville Academy shot 48 percent (24-of-50) from the field.

There were four Vols to score in double figures. Reid Stevens led the way with 16 points and six rebounds.

Carter Roach had 14 points, Codie Futral added 12 points and Noah Methvin chipped in 10 points for SA.

The Vols will head back to Leake Academy next week for the North AAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed out of District 2.

In the girls third place game, Starkville Academy was able to defeat Heritage Academy 46-30.