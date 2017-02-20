Vols blank Fighting Irish in soccer

Sam Cox shot the Starkville Academy Volunteers into the North Half title game by delivering a spectacular game closing goal against Greenville St. Joseph in a semifinals match on Monday night.

The Volunteers did not have an easy time as St. Joseph came out with a competitive mindset. However, coach Matt Sykes and his team were able to control the game and pull out a 2-0 victory in order to survive another day in the playoffs.

“We are preparing for North Half against the rival Heritage,” Sykes said. “We are going to enjoy it until we step off the field. Once we step off of this field (Monday night), we are going to immediately start preparing for the next round. We definitely possessed the ball really well. That was our game plan going in. We got the goals we needed and we did our job. We want to excel at our jobs, but sometimes you don’t get that. I think a lot of kids stepped up (Monday night) and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

Starkville Academy did come out and dominate the possession of the ball, but the Fighting Irish found one of their best opportunities in the game very early on. St. Joseph forward Tyler Santucci was able to break away from Volunteer defenders and come very close to giving Starkville Academy a 1-0 deficit at the beginning of the game. Instead, the Volunteers were bailed out by a great save.

“I think we just weren’t focused and he was really ready to play,” Sykes said. “Our keeper made a heck of a save to keep us from going down 1-0. It was a heck of a play by their player, but you have to give my keeper credit. It was a heck of a play by him too. It was a nice bailout that allowed us to stick to our original game plan rather than having to play from behind a goal.”

From that point on, Starkville Academy controlled every aspect of the game for the most part. It secured seven shots on goal in the first half. Most of these were contested very well by St. Joseph defenders and were not very good looks. Senior Dalton Dempsey decided to change this.

While chasing the ball down the left sideline and into the corner, he stopped the ball and then delivered a pass into the box. Hence, Nathan Wolfe headed the pass into the goal for Starkville Academy’s first goal.

“That was huge,” Sykes said. “That was probably the second biggest assist we’ve had all year. We are finding our groove in the playoffs and it’s refreshing.”

This pushed the game into the second half with the Volunteers holding the momentum. With the game going steady and Starkville Academy controlling possession, Sam Cox found himself almost alone just outside of the 20-yard mark. He then fired a heavy shot into the net with what was a difficult shot. The score then went to 2-0 and the Vols went to cruise control soon after.

Starkville Academy accumulated 11 total shots on goal in what was a tough and competitive contest until the end.

“It definitely was a good dagger to put in them,” Sykes said. “One goal is easy to overcome, but two is a little bit tougher. It was huge for us and especially that way. We know we can put it in from anywhere. It was a great shot.”

The Volunteers host Heritage Academy in the North championship on Thursday night at the Starkville Sportsplex. The match begins at 5:30 p.m.