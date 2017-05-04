Vols battle in seventh, but fall to Cougars

There wasn't much going the way of the Starkville Academy Volunteers for six innings of Thursday afternoon's game against Columbia Academy.

Down 8-0 in the seventh inning, it would have been easy for the Vols to just throw in the towel and let the end result be a shut out.

That's not the makeup of a Brooks Roberts-coached Starkville Academy team.

The Vols made a late push and scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh before dropping an 8-4 decision to the visiting Cougars from Marion County.

"That's what I expect out of this group," Roberts said. "We've been down and we've been up. We've been up big and down big. It doesn't matter the score. They are not going to quit."

Starkville Academy, which finished with a record of 10-10, had a hard time trying to figure out Columbia Academy pitcher Chance Forbes for six innings.

Chance used a sharp fastball and nifty change up to throw off the Vols at the plate.

In the seventh inning, Codie Futral got Starkville Academy started with a single, then a ground ball by Landen Rogers pulled the first baseman off the bag and Futral came all of the way around to score when the baseball was thrown away.

Will Holley drove in courtesy runner Campbell Spivey with a double and Carter Roach had an RBI single to plate Holley.

Roberts wasn't surprised that seniors Futral, Rogers and Roach were right in the middle of the rally.

"The whole team battled," Roberts said. "That's what we do and what we preach is battle at the plate. Codie goes up there in his last high school at-bat and doesn't waste any time with the first pitch and hammers it. Landen did a good job and Dillon (Carrell) had a nice at-bat at the end and just hit it right at the guy."

Carrell hit a looping line drive that went right out to shortstop to end the game.

Even though the comeback wasn't completed, Roach was proud to see the Vols battle to the last out.

"You've just got to believe," Roach said. "All five seniors had to come out, be leaders, talk them up and just can't have any quit.

"In the last inning, it took one hit to figure it out and got rolling from there. If we'd had that the whole game, who knows where we would be right now."

The Cougars built their 8-0 advantage with two runs in the first, three in the third and three in the sixth. Dylan Martin hit a three-run home run in the third and Wiley Cleland had a two-run shot in the sixth.

Two bases-loaded walks in the first inning got the scoring started for Columbia Academy.

"We didn't start the way we wanted to and had trouble locating the ball," Roberts said. "Nason (Heflin) came in and gave us a chance to win. It took a while to get the offense going, but I was proud of those guys."

Holley had two doubles for Starkville Academy, while Taylor Arnold had a pair of singles. Roach, Futral and Kyle Faver had one single each.