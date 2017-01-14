Vivians provides more to game for MSU

Victoria Vivians is molding her game into being one of the best players in the country.

Whether it's getting steals, rebounds, assists or taking the big shot, Vivians is providing those areas for the undefeated Mississippi State Bulldogs.

On Friday, it was announced that Vivians made the midseason John R. Wooden Top 25 Watch List.

Vivians had 21 points in an 82-49 victory over Florida on Thursday night, but she added five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Her two steals per game for the season ranks seventh in the Southeastern Conference.

For more on Vivians and MSU see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.