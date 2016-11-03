Vivians looks to be more of a leader for MSU
By:
LUKE VIVERETTE
Thursday, November 3, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Victoria Vivians enters her junior year at Mississippi State looking to live up to her preseason All-American honor and propel the Bulldogs to a program-changing season.
MSU head coach Vic Schaefer has a host of talented players and among those players is Vivians.
Vivians averaged 17 points a game last season, and she showed improvement on the defensive end as well.
For more on Vivians and the Bulldogs, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.
Category: