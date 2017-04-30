Vigil to be held in memory of Armstrong Middle student

A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night to remember the life of an Armstrong Middle School student that died over the weekend.

Multiple sources told the SDN that AMS sixth-grader Mariah Isaacs died at home Friday. The vigil will be held in Isaacs' memory at Moncrief Park on North Jackson Street, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Armstrong Middle School PTO Facebook page said ministers from Starkville area churches and grief counselors will be available at AMS to students Monday who would like to talk to an adult about the loss of their friend and classmate.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office told the SDN on Saturday it was still investigating Isaacs' death, but no foul play is suspected at this time.