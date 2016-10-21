VIDEO: Watch Incredible Halloween House Light Display To Rocky Horror's 'Time Warp'

Check out this monster masterpiece of a Halloween light display getting families into the Halloween spirit for the 8th year in a row. New this year is the 'Time Warp' song added to the 30 minute 'spooktacular.' It's timely too since the cult classic is rebooting itself on national television. Just like Rome wasn't built in a day, neither was this light display. The homeowners explain it's been an ongoing process for years.