Victory Center Church gets new sign after vandalism

From tragedy to triumph.

That’s how Victory Center Church Pastor Michael Boyd described the series of events that led to the small church on Linden Circle getting a new sign facing out onto Louisville Street.

In mid-March, it was discovered one day that the letters “KKK” had been carved into the sign, over the faces of the pastor and his wife, Retha.

A GoFundMe drive was started to replace the sign that ended up raising more than double the $250 goal - with 19 people contributing $560 in just a month.

The Starkville Police Department announced an investigation into the vandalism incident, but no new details regarding the case have been released at this time.

Boyd said his church, which has a congregation of about 30 people, is enthusiastic and excited about the new sign.

“What was meant for evil - thank God that he was able to turn it around and actually this sign is better than the sign we had,” he said. “I don’t endorse wrongdoing for right, but nonetheless we are blessed as the result of a negative situation.”