Vaughn cites workload for late campaign finance report

Two-term Ward 7 Alderman Henry N. Vaughn, Sr., filed his pre-election campaign finance report on Thursday - two days after the May 30 filing deadline for candidates.

Vaughn - a Democrat - told the SDN Friday that due to a heavy workload and spending extensive time on the campaign trail, he accidentally overlooked the filing deadline.

“I’ve been campaigning and working 10 hours a day and overlooked it, that’s all,” Vaughn said.

In total, Vaughn reported $450 in non-itemized contributions for the latest reporting period, with all of the funds going toward his re-election bid.

Vaughn will face Republican Roben Dawkins - a senior pilot at Mississippi State University - in the June 6 General Election on Tuesday.

Dawkins told the SDN it is crucial for elected officials and those pursuing public office to be aware of deadlines if they want to properly serve their constituents.

“You have to take care of your own business first,” Dawkins said. “ If you’re elected to take care of the city’s business, you have to stay on top of your own stuff as well.”

The SDN reported Wednesday that Dawkins dwarfed his opponent’s election coffers by raising $1,621. 26 for the calendar year-to-date, while spending a total of $1,229.36 during the latest reporting period.

"Whether it’s a 15-minute piece of paperwork that you don’t get turned in on time, what if that’s some grant the city’s after?” Dawkins said. “That could be millions of dollars just because you didn’t do your paperwork on time.”

Dawkins' itemized contributions came from his own pocket, kicking in $1,421.36 to his own campaign.

Vaughn defeated challenger Margareta Ann Moore in the Democratic Primary on May 2 with 65 percent of the vote. In all, 394 votes were cast in the Democratic Primary for Ward 7.

Vaughn said he is looking forward to mobilizing the electorate in his Ward for what he hopes will be a successful route to his next term on the Board.

“I’ve been working hard trying to get all the people back out to vote again and I just want to thank everyone for the primary and hope everyone comes out and re-elects me as an alderman for a third term,” Vaughn said.

The Ward 7 polling place is located at the County Courthouse Annex on West Main Street in downtown Starkville. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.