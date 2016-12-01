Various aldermen prepare for upcoming election

Nearly all of Starkville's current board of aldermen will seek reelection bids in the upcoming municipal races. The announcements on Thursday come as the city saw its first mayoral candidate publicly declare ahead of the general election in June.

Earlier this month, current Mayor Parker Wiseman signaled he would forgo reelection to focus on his personal life, as he and his wife Lindsey are set to welcome a third child in the spring.

Starkville attorney Johnny Moore announced his bid for mayor Thursday afternoon.

Currently, no other mayoral candidates have publicly surfaced. The city's qualifying begins on Jan. 3 and concludes March 3, 2017. Primary races will be held May 2, with the general election to follow on June 6. The new board would take office in July 2017.

Over the current term, the city has dealt with multiple hot-button issues, and seen turnover in key department positions. Controversial issues ranged from approving and removing a plus-one insurance option for same-sex partners of city staff to removing the state flag from all city properties and handling multiple development projects.

The board moved into a new City Hall, and approved a major renovation plan for the Starkville Police Department. To spur job creation, the city partnered with the county to lay the groundwork for a large industrial park, set to break ground next year.

Ward 1

Current Ward 1 Alderman Ben Carver said Thursday afternoon he would seek reelection in his ward, following Moore's mayoral bid announcement. Carver has served on the board since 2009, and in 2014 won reelection the following term after a contender failed to make a partisan ticket.

On Thursday, Carver said any challenger to Moore would be hard pressed to best the attorney, and touted Moore's business and development record. Moore's announcement ended any chance of a mayoral bid by the current aldermen, whom had previously considered running.

Ward 2

Ward 2 Alderman Lisa Wynn announced her plans to seek reelection in her ward in the upcoming municipal election, but will forgo seeking a mayoral bid.

In her remarks given Thursday afternoon, Wynn said she would not run for mayor since it would preclude her from running for higher office in 2019.

"While my journey as an alderman has been challenging, I have embraced every minute of it," Wynn said. "From my family and friends, you have known that I have political aspirations far and beyond my role as alderman."

The alderman has continually supported economic development issues facing the board, and she stressed the importance of having a future mayor that continued to support citywide development.

Wynn made her announcement in front of city staff and department heads on Thursday. Wynn requested the presence of all department heads at the announcement, but only the mayor can legally require city department leaders to attend municipal meetings, according to city staff.

Ward 3

Ward 3 Alderman David Little also said he would seek reelection, and the alderman has looked to support major infrastructure improvements in the area.

Through the Banyan Road improvement project, Little worked for board approval for Starkville Utilities to upgrade one of the city's largest collection networks. The project will wrap up by this week, according to the utility provider.

Ward 4

Current Ward 4 Alderman Jason Walker confirmed Thursday his plans to seek reelection in the upcoming races.

The alderman has been a source of community development insight for the board, and held a key role in efforts to guide the master plan process to help improve the Starkville Parks and Recreation Department's future.

Ward 5

In September, Ward 5 Alderman Scott Maynard announced he would forgo a reelection bid. Maynard ran unopposed in 2013, and served as the budget committee chairman for the board.

With his help, the board successfully navigated adding pay progression plans for multiple city departments, and a progression plan to bring all city staff making below $10 an hour above the threshold. The municipal-wide plan will take effect in July 2017.

Ward 6

Alderman Roy A. Perkins previously announced his bid for reelection, and the longtime public servant hopes to provide sound wisdom for future boards. Perkins championed the effort to secure the needed funding for the SPD renovation project after a state appropriations request failed in the spring.

As the city's longest serving public official, Perkins handles meetings in the mayor's absence as vice mayor.

Ward 7

Ward 7 Alderman Henry Vaughn would be seeking his third term in the upcoming election, but he could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.