Urgent need for O-neg blood

Less than a one-day stock of type O-negative blood remains on the shelves of United Blood Services, which supplies several area hospitals, according to the agency.

United Blood Services is putting out an emergency appeal for O-negative donors, who make up only 6 percent of the population.

UBS provides blood to Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle in Columbus and all North Mississippi Regional Medical Centers. OCH Regional Medical Center switched to Mississippi Blood Services this summer, although UBS is still a supplemental supplier.

The UBS donor center is at 4326 Eason Blvd. in Tupelo. Its hours are:

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The center is closed Thursday and Sunday.

For information on donation rules and/or to schedule a donation, go to www.UnitedBloodServices.org or call 662-842-8871.