United We Feed ends Saturday

The United Way’s annual United We Feed event will run through Saturday.

United Way Executive Board Vice Chair Angella Baker said United We Feed is a food drive held every November designed to collect food items to restock food pantries in Choctaw, Oktibbeha, Webster and Winston counties in time for the holiday season.

“In the past, we collected enough food items to stock the food pantries for more than three months,” Baker said.

Canned fruits and vegetables, tea bags, pasta, dry beans, boxed macaroni and cheese, rice, jelly not in glass jars, coffee, peanut butter, canned meats, canned soups and chili, dry soup mix, non perishable food items and packaged dinners will be accepted.

Donated items can be dropped off in the red collection boxes at participating locations during businesses hours until Saturday afternoon. In Starkville, donations can be dropped off at Synergetics DCS, Kroger, Vowell’s Marketplace, Candence Bank, Sitel, Renasant Bank, OCH Regional Medical Center, Starkville Sportsplex, Starkville City Hall, Starkville Community Church and Atmos Energy.

In Eupora, donations can be dropped off at Piggly Wiggly and North Mississippi Medical Center. In Mathiston, donations are being collected at Piggly Wiggly, and in Lousville, donations can be dropped off at Winston Furniture, Winston County Courthouse and Vowell’s Marketplace.

Baker said MSU student athletes will be helping volunteers collect donations from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Kroger and Vowell’s Marketplace.

Baker said pet food and supplies can be dropped off at any location, and all donations will go to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society.

“It’s very important that we do this, and we welcome and appreciate the community’s support,” Baker

said.