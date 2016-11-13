Unified Egg Bowl set for Monday

Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi will compete in the third annual Unified Egg Bowl on Monday.

The flag football game will partner MSU and Ole Miss Students and Special Olympics athletes against each other.

In addition to the flag football game, each institution is seeking to raise the most money for the Mississippi Special Olympics. The competition will be held at the Intramural Fields at 6:30 p.m., and a cookout will precede the game.

“The Egg Bowl is a huge rivalry, so we thought it would be cool to unite the state around one of its most intense athletic rivalries,” said Jim Beaugez, public relations director for the Mississippi Special Olympics, in a news release.

Beaugez added that in its two prior years, the game has raised a total of $15,000 for the cause.

Jason Sheeks, an MSU Kineseology major from Memphis will serve as coach of the Bulldog side.

“They show me what the game is about,” Sheeks said in a news release. “I’m competitive and I want to win, but no matter what, they just love being out there. Even last year after we lost, they just loved being out there on the field.”

Members of the Famous Maroon Band and MSU Spirit Squad will also be on hand.